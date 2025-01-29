Ignition (FBTC) Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $63.97 Million

Ignition (FBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 29th. Ignition has a market cap of $63.97 million and approximately $781,838.61 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ignition has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Ignition token can currently be bought for about $101,711.99 or 0.99901281 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ignition Profile

Ignition was first traded on July 11th, 2024. Ignition’s total supply is 629 tokens. The official website for Ignition is fbtc.com. Ignition’s official Twitter account is @fbtc_official.

Ignition Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition (FBTC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ignition has a current supply of 629.01952071. The last known price of Ignition is 102,210.04682315 USD and is down -0.62 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $657,415.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fbtc.com/.”

