ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Stock Price Up 15.3% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report) traded up 15.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.95 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.54 ($0.06). 21,528,732 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 19,785,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3.94 ($0.05).
ImmuPharma Trading Down 20.3 %
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1.78. The company has a market capitalization of £19.57 million, a P/E ratio of -470.00 and a beta of 1.53.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than ImmuPharma
- How the NYSE and NASDAQ are Different, Why That Matters to Investors
- Survey Reveals: Top 150 Best Coffee Shops for Remote Workers and Business Deals [2025]
- 2 Rising CRM Platform Stocks That Can Surge Higher in 2025
- What Does the Future Hold for Eli Lilly?
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Screener
- Oracle Stock Drops Nearly 14% – Is Now the Time to Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for ImmuPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmuPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.