ImmuPharma (LON:IMM) Trading Down 13.9% – Here’s Why

ImmuPharma plc (LON:IMM – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 13.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 4.60 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 5.08 ($0.06). 54,879,313 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 25,154,164 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.90 ($0.07).
ImmuPharma Stock Down 20.1 %
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of £19.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -471.50 and a beta of 1.53.
About ImmuPharma
ImmuPharma PLC (LSE AIM: IMM) is a specialty biopharmaceutical company that discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutics. The Company’s portfolio includes novel peptide therapeutics for autoimmune diseases and anti-infectives. The lead program, P140 (Lupuzor™), is a first-in class autophagy immunomodulator for the treatment of Lupus and preclinical analysis suggest therapeutic activity for many other autoimmune diseases that share the same autophagy mechanism of action.
