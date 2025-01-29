Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN) Director Donald P. Braun Acquires 25,000 Shares

Imunon, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) Director Donald P. Braun acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.18 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,204.46. This represents a 4,187.60 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:IMNN opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.87 and its 200 day moving average is $1.02. Imunon, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $3.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 2.04.

Imunon (NASDAQ:IMNN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.37) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Imunon, Inc. will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Imunon in a report on Friday, January 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Imunon in a research note on Thursday, December 19th.

Imunon, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines to treat cancer and infectious diseases. The company’s lead clinical program IMNN-001, a DNA-based immunotherapy for the localized treatment of ovarian cancer that is in Phase II clinical development.

