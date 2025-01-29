Indus Gas (LON:INDI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Indus Gas Limited (LON:INDI – Get Free Report) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 8.34 ($0.10) and traded as high as GBX 8.80 ($0.11). Indus Gas shares last traded at GBX 8.80 ($0.11), with a volume of 1,522 shares traded.

Indus Gas Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 8.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 9.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 236.14. The company has a market cap of £16.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.50 and a beta of 0.70.

Indus Gas Company Profile

Indus Gas Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and gas exploration and development company in Asia and Europe. The company engages in the exploration, development, production, distribution, and marketing of hydrocarbons, including natural gas and condensate. It owns a 90% participating interest in the Block RJ-ON/6, a petroleum exploration and development concession covering an area of approximately 4,026 square kilometers located in onshore mid Indus basin, Rajasthan.

