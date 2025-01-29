Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) Stock Position Raised by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,841,022 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,501,039 shares during the period. Infosys comprises about 1.1% of Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.62% of Infosys worth $566,435,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Infosys by 333.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 90,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after acquiring an additional 69,697 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Infosys by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 686,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,778,000 after purchasing an additional 117,805 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its position in Infosys by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 317,218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 90,781 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 10.6% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 54,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 5,174 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Infosys by 12.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 67,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares during the period. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Infosys alerts:

Infosys Price Performance

NYSE INFY opened at $21.54 on Wednesday. Infosys Limited has a 12 month low of $16.04 and a 12 month high of $23.63. The company has a market capitalization of $89.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The technology company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.19. Infosys had a return on equity of 31.60% and a net margin of 17.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on INFY. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. HSBC raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Investec downgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Infosys in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Infosys presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on INFY

Infosys Company Profile

(Free Report)

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INFY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.