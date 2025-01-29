Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Down 61.2% in January

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the December 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Innovative Food Trading Down 2.2 %

Innovative Food stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,365. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. Innovative Food has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.18.

Innovative Food Company Profile

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes specialty food and food related products to restaurants, hotels, country clubs, national chain accounts, casinos, hospitals, and catering houses in the United States. The company distributes perishable and specialty food and food related products, including origin-specific seafood, domestic and imported meats, exotic game and poultry, artisanal cheeses, freshly prepared meals, caviar, wild and cultivated mushrooms, micro-greens, organic farmed and manufactured food products, estate-bottled olive oils and aged vinegars, and curated food gift baskets and gift boxes, as well as a full range of food subscription based offerings.

