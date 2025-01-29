Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH) Short Interest Down 61.2% in January

Innovative Food Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVFH – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decrease of 61.2% from the December 31st total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Innovative Food Trading Down 2.2 %
Innovative Food stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,365. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.56. Innovative Food has a 52-week low of $0.67 and a 52-week high of $2.18.
Innovative Food Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Innovative Food
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- 3 Steel Stocks Soaring After Tariff Announcements
- 3 Dividend Kings To Consider
- Top Analysts’ Picks for 2025: 3 of Morgan Stanley’s Favorites
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Why Salesforce Stock Could Be at Fresh Highs by February
Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.