Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. Appoints Denise Devine as Independent Director**On January 27, 2025, Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISSC) announced a significant development following a meeting of the Board of Directors. The

**

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Innovative Solutions and Support’s 8K filing here.

Innovative Solutions and Support Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Innovative Solutions and Support, Inc, a systems integrator, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services flight guidance, autothrottles, and cockpit display systems in the United States and internationally. It offers flat panel display systems that replicate the display of analog or digital displays on one screen and replace existing displays in legacy aircraft, as well as used for security monitoring on-board aircraft and as tactical workstations on military aircraft; and flight deck management system, a navigation and performance computer that upgrade for commercial air transport aircraft.

See Also