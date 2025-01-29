Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC) Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,120 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned 0.13% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December worth $1,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 3rd quarter valued at about $356,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 120.8% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 7,786 shares in the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 1.0% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the fourth quarter worth approximately $586,000.

Shares of BATS:PDEC opened at $39.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $856.57 million, a PE ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.32.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

