Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP) Shares Acquired by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September (BATS:PSEP – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September worth $1,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at about $64,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September in the third quarter valued at approximately $82,000. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September during the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 29.0% during the third quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 2,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September by 4,959.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September stock opened at $39.75 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.56. The stock has a market cap of $763.10 million, a P/E ratio of 24.15 and a beta of 0.60.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – September

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – September (PSEP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSEP was launched on Sep 3, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

