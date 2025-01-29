Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $72.91 and last traded at $72.50, with a volume of 732436 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $67.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INTA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Intapp in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Intapp in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intapp from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Intapp from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price target (down previously from $87.00) on shares of Intapp in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.36.

Intapp Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a PE ratio of -250.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $118.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.88 million. Intapp had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intapp, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Thad Jampol sold 20,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.30, for a total value of $1,196,318.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 803,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,641,620. This trade represents a 2.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott Fitzgerald sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.38, for a total value of $193,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,468.56. The trade was a 7.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 402,624 shares of company stock worth $24,954,154. 13.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intapp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intapp during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in Intapp by 1,054.0% in the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in Intapp during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Intapp in the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; collaboration and content solutions, including Intapp documents, an engagement-centric document management system, and Intapp workspaces; risk and compliance management solutions, such as Intapp conflicts, Intapp intake, Intapp terms, Intapp walls, and Intapp employee compliance; and operational and financial management solutions comprising Intapp Billstream, a cloud-based automated proforma invoice solution, Intapp time, and Intapp terms.

Featured Stories

