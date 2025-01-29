International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by BSW Wealth Partners

BSW Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 35.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,548 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in International Business Machines by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,671,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,307,940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,803 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,195,933 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,717,000 after acquiring an additional 294,276 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its position in International Business Machines by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,726,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $602,819,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 20,324.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,715,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $600,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,702,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter valued at approximately $573,306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Stock Performance

International Business Machines stock opened at $225.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $213.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $208.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.74. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $162.62 and a 12-month high of $239.35.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IBM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on International Business Machines from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $222.00 to $217.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,463,928. The trade was a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

