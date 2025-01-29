International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) Shares Down 0.9% – Here’s What Happened

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $219.84 and last traded at $222.71. Approximately 871,565 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 3,385,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $224.80.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on IBM. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday. DZ Bank lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bernstein Bank upped their price objective on International Business Machines from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.40.

International Business Machines Stock Up 1.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $224.95 and its 200 day moving average is $213.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $211.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.74.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $3.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.15. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.23%.

In other news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This represents a 12.42 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Compass Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in International Business Machines by 1,054.5% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Avondale Wealth Management lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 156 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 134.3% in the 4th quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 157 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

