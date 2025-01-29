InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (IIP.UN) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 31st

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 31st,TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0331 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 31st.

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

IIP.UN stock opened at C$9.73 on Wednesday. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12-month low of C$9.63 and a 12-month high of C$14.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$10.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$11.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -486.50 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IIP.UN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, October 28th. TD Securities upgraded InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$14.56.

About InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent’s strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

