Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Stake Increased by Foundations Investment Advisors LLC

Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 318.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,997 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,750 shares during the quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJP. Paradiem LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 99,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 17,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 22,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 18,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BSJP opened at $23.08 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.77 and a 12 month high of $23.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st were issued a $0.1111 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.10.

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

