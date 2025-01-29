Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS) Short Interest Update

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 105,800 shares, a decline of 75.3% from the December 31st total of 427,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 590,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 27.3% during the second quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BSCS traded down $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.19. The stock had a trading volume of 94,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 737,423. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.19 and its 200 day moving average is $20.31. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $19.65 and a 12 month high of $20.70.

Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were given a $0.0754 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment-grade bonds with effective maturities in 2028. BSCS was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

