Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY) Share Price Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust (NYSEARCA:FXY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $61.26 and traded as low as $59.26. Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust shares last traded at $59.36, with a volume of 80,048 shares changing hands.

Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust Stock Down 0.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $371 million, a PE ratio of -111.06 and a beta of 0.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $59.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.26.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 6.1% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 23,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $745,000. Private Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 21,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust during the third quarter worth $284,000.

About Invesco CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust

Guggenheim CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, formerly CurrencyShares Japanese Yen Trust, is a grantor trust. The Trust issues shares (the Shares) in blocks of 50,000 (a Basket) in exchange for deposits of Japanese Yen and distributes Japanese Yen in connection with the redemption of Baskets. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the price of Japanese Yen plus accrued interest, if any, less the expenses of the Trust’s operations.

