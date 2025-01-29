Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN) Shares Purchased by Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC

Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PRN – Free Report) by 179.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,752 shares during the period. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF worth $898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Trueblood Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $236,000.

Shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF stock opened at $156.76 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $164.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $154.64. Invesco Dorsey Wright Industrials Momentum ETF has a 12-month low of $117.64 and a 12-month high of $180.08. The stock has a market cap of $390.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.37 and a beta of 1.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a $0.2497 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Dynamic Industrials Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Industrials Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of 60 United States industrial companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing industrial products and services, including engineering, heavy machinery, construction, electrical equipment, aerospace and defense, and general manufacturing.

