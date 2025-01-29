Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Shares Sold by Money Design Co. Ltd.

Money Design Co. Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 109,366 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,622 shares during the period. Money Design Co. Ltd. owned about 1.70% of Invesco Global Water ETF worth $4,272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the third quarter worth about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 411.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Invesco Global Water ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 73.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PIO opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.05. Invesco Global Water ETF has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $43.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $263.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.96.

Invesco Global Water ETF Dividend Announcement

About Invesco Global Water ETF

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0496 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

