Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 933.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
PIO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.80. 17,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,681. The company has a market cap of $263.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Global Water ETF has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $43.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.05.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.
PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.
