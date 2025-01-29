Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO) Short Interest Update

Invesco Global Water ETF (NASDAQ:PIO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, an increase of 933.3% from the December 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Invesco Global Water ETF Stock Performance

PIO traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.80. 17,972 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,681. The company has a market cap of $263.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 0.96. Invesco Global Water ETF has a one year low of $38.25 and a one year high of $43.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.05.

Invesco Global Water ETF Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.0496 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Global Water ETF

About Invesco Global Water ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vima LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vima LLC now owns 7,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Global Water ETF by 22.2% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Invesco Global Water ETF by 411.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Invesco Global Water ETF by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period.

PowerShares Global Water Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ OMX Global Water Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its total assets in the equity securities that comprise the Index, American depository receipts (ADR) and Global depository receipts (GDR) that are based on the securities in the Index.

