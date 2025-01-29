Invesco LLC Cuts Position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Invesco LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,186 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 643 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up approximately 1.0% of Invesco LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Tsfg LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 82.0% in the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $180.94. 441,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,977,111. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 3.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $199.19. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $155.46 and a 1 year high of $220.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.98.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 31.60% and a return on equity of 29.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $1.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 31st. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 101.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $154.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Ronald Kirk sold 10,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.33, for a total value of $2,142,894.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,912,295.59. The trade was a 42.39 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

