Invesco LLC Has $570,000 Stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Invesco LLC cut its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,899 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 226 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter valued at $217,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 983.4% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 257,902 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $36,993,000 after acquiring an additional 234,098 shares during the period. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in Electronic Arts by 20.8% in the third quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 64,170 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,058 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 84,200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $12,078,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares during the period. Finally, Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the 3rd quarter worth $5,597,000. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Electronic Arts news, EVP Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.45, for a total transaction of $215,175.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,354,721.70. This represents a 6.03 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.68, for a total transaction of $713,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,080,308.20. This represents a 10.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,986,385. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on Electronic Arts from $158.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $167.00 to $159.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Electronic Arts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $158.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.85 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.38. The stock had a trading volume of 296,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,697,283. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a PE ratio of 30.24, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $150.52 and its 200 day moving average is $148.52. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.21 and a 12 month high of $168.50.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

