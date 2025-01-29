Invesco LLC Sells 1,193 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Invesco LLC cut its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,764 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,193 shares during the period. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Swedbank AB lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 365,785 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,544,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 10,841 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $876,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 203,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $16,421,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 41.9% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 895,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $72,306,000 after buying an additional 264,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 96.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FIS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $115.00 to $101.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.00.

NYSE:FIS traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $80.52. 89,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,205,371. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.39 and a 12-month high of $91.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $43.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $81.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $82.56.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,832,546.03. This trade represents a 25.99 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 701 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.97 per share, with a total value of $56,058.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $887,507.06. This represents a 6.74 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

