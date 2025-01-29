Invesco LLC Sells 38 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Invesco LLC lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 893 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 38 shares during the quarter. Invesco LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Haverford Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 1,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Moody’s by 2.1% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,107 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 0.8% during the third quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 2,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. now owns 746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.5% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 984 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MCO. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $454.00 to $459.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Moody’s from $495.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Moody’s in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $521.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Moody’s in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price target for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Moody’s from $490.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $507.36.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.86, for a total transaction of $133,435.66. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,390,984.84. This represents a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 843 shares of company stock worth $401,119. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moody’s stock traded down $2.50 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $490.51. 30,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,887. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.88 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $481.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $473.88. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $360.05 and a 1-year high of $503.95.

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

