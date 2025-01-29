Invesco Ltd. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 28th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of 0.205 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%.

Invesco has raised its dividend by an average of 7.0% annually over the last three years. Invesco has a dividend payout ratio of 40.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Invesco to earn $1.89 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.4%.

Invesco Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of NYSE IVZ opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27. Invesco has a 52-week low of $14.16 and a 52-week high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43.

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Invesco will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Invesco in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.25 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Invesco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

