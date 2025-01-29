Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ) Short Interest Down 67.1% in January

Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decline of 67.1% from the December 31st total of 58,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 185,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VKQ. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust in the second quarter worth $324,000. Community Bank N.A. raised its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 4,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. Madison Park Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,360 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 5,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Institutional investors own 32.00% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Municipal Trust Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust stock traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, reaching $9.79. The stock had a trading volume of 87,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,932. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.02. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 1 year low of $9.15 and a 1 year high of $10.47.

Invesco Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

Invesco Municipal Trust Company Profile

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.0628 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.70%.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

