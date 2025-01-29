Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS) Short Interest Update

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF (NASDAQ:QQQS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, a decline of 84.1% from the December 31st total of 43,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Price Performance

QQQS traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.34. 2,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,055. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.77. Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF has a 52-week low of $23.72 and a 52-week high of $30.71.

Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were paid a $0.0482 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

About Invesco Nasdaq Future Gen 200 ETF

The Invesco NASDAQ Future Gen 200 ETF (QQQS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq Innovators Completion Cap index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 200 NASDAQ-listed stocks selected based on the value of their patent portfolios. The portfolio excludes the largest 200 stocks listed on NASDAQ.

