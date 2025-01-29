Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.

Invesco Stock Performance

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.27. Invesco has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91.

Get Invesco alerts:

Invesco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -89.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Invesco from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Invesco from $19.25 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.50.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IVZ

About Invesco

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.