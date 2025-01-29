Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01, Zacks reports. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 3.00%.
Invesco Stock Performance
Shares of IVZ stock opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.27. Invesco has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $19.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.91.
Invesco Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -89.13%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
