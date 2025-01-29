Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Barclays

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by stock analysts at Barclays from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 3.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on IVZ. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Invesco from $19.25 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $19.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.68 billion, a PE ratio of -20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 4.91, a current ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.27. Invesco has a twelve month low of $14.16 and a twelve month high of $19.49.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a negative net margin of 3.00% and a positive return on equity of 8.83%. Equities analysts forecast that Invesco will post 1.7 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $79,738,000 after buying an additional 87,405 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Mutual Life Insurance Co. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the third quarter worth approximately $1,428,196,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco during the second quarter worth approximately $551,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 78,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco in the 3rd quarter valued at $853,000. Institutional investors own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

