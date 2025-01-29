Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS) Shares Sold by Hantz Financial Services Inc.

Hantz Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFS – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 229,586 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. owned approximately 4.38% of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF worth $16,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,361,000. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $681,000.

Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF stock opened at $40.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.82 million, a PE ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.84.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.2004 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco Russell 2000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks an index of US small-cap stocks selected by five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFS was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

