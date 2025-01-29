Investors Purchase High Volume of Call Options on UiPath (NYSE:PATH)

UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 32,103 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 69% compared to the average daily volume of 19,017 call options.

In other UiPath news, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 47,227 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $616,784.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 856,538 shares in the company, valued at $11,186,386.28. This trade represents a 5.23 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.05, for a total transaction of $326,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 269,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,515,944.05. This represents a 8.49 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in UiPath in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd bought a new stake in shares of UiPath during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 654.4% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC grew its holdings in shares of UiPath by 21,710.0% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 4,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 4,342 shares during the last quarter. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PATH stock opened at $15.18 on Wednesday. UiPath has a 12 month low of $10.37 and a 12 month high of $27.87. The firm has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.86 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.84.

PATH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of UiPath in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of UiPath from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of UiPath in a research note on Friday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

