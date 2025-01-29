IP Group (LON:IPO) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

IP Group Plc (LON:IPO – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 46.05 ($0.57) and traded as high as GBX 52 ($0.65). IP Group shares last traded at GBX 51.30 ($0.64), with a volume of 2,001,950 shares.

IP Group Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 49.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 46.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 8.59. The company has a market capitalization of £515.39 million, a PE ratio of -235.45 and a beta of 1.36.

About IP Group

IP Group accelerates the impact of science for a better future. As the most active UK based, early-stage science investor, we develop and support some of the world’s most exciting businesses in deeptech, life sciences and cleantech (led by Kiko Ventures). Through Parkwalk, the UK’s largest growth EIS fund manager, we also back world-changing innovation emerging in leading universities and research institutions.

