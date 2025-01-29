iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP) Shares Sold by Perigon Wealth Management LLC

Perigon Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,309 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF worth $4,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Slow Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 35,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $1,013,000. Northland Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Northland Capital Management LLC now owns 190,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,127,000 after purchasing an additional 56,199 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 24,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA STIP opened at $101.39 on Wednesday. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $98.36 and a 52 week high of $101.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $100.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.62.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

