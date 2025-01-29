iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY) Shares Purchased by Barry Investment Advisors LLC

Barry Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,494 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 72.7% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,465,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,935,000 after buying an additional 3,563,486 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,658,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,678,000 after buying an additional 1,193,337 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,759,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,417,000 after buying an additional 1,123,670 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 179.8% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 849,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,676,000 after buying an additional 546,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $44,917,000. 23.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $82.28 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $82.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.35. The company has a market capitalization of $23.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $80.91 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were given a $0.2804 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

