iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Holdings Lifted by Two West Capital Advisors LLC

Two West Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,780 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.9% of Two West Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Two West Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,403,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 79,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,864 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,041,000. Apexium Financial LP raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 354,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,597,000 after acquiring an additional 16,554 shares during the period. Cathy Pareto & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $607.49 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $599.56 and its 200 day moving average is $578.27. The firm has a market cap of $524.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $485.19 and a 52-week high of $613.79.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

