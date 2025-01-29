iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Orrstown Financial Services Inc.

Orrstown Financial Services Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 167,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,957 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Orrstown Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $10,427,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJH. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 69.7% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 134.5% in the third quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

IJH stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.98. 708,244 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,280,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $64.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.71. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $54.14 and a 12-month high of $68.33.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

