iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Shares Sold by Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 90.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 185,592 shares during the quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 54,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the last quarter. Alternative Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,995,000. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 466,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,974,000 after acquiring an additional 60,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 168.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSB stock opened at $45.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.06. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $44.21 and a one year high of $47.44.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were issued a $0.1605 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.93 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 18th.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.