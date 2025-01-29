iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Shares Sold by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. lowered its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 631,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,621 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 3.7% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $61,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 664,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,413,000 after purchasing an additional 8,242 shares during the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC now owns 5,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,845.5% during the third quarter. World Investment Advisors LLC now owns 320,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,037,000 after buying an additional 304,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.52 on Wednesday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $94.85 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.89.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.