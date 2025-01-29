iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC) Shares Sold by Watershed Private Wealth LLC

Watershed Private Wealth LLC decreased its stake in iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,392 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Watershed Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF were worth $435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 15.5% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors lifted its position in iShares Global Energy ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 19,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 6,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Energy ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of IXC stock opened at $39.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.80. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $36.79 and a 12-month high of $45.22.

About iShares Global Energy ETF

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

