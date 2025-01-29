iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) is Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s 7th Largest Position

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Free Report) by 70.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,120,786 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,707,127 shares during the quarter. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. owned 0.74% of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF worth $99,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,385,974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039,195 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $54,052,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $5,588,000. BNP Paribas increased its stake in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 98.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 111,308 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,416,000 after buying an additional 55,115 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 112.1% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 26,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after buying an additional 13,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EMB stock opened at $90.56 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.12. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $93.97.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.2545 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

