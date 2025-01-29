iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT) Short Interest Update

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (NASDAQ:ILIT – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, an increase of 1,750.0% from the December 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Price Performance

ILIT opened at $9.10 on Wednesday. iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $8.58 and a fifty-two week high of $15.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.33.

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a $0.4958 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF Company Profile

The iShares Lithium Miners and Producers ETF (ILIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, providing exposure to the lithium industry by investing in stocks of lithium miners and compound manufacturers from all around the world.

