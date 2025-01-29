iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV) Shares Purchased by NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ

NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ grew its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCV – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,816 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the quarter. iShares Morningstar Value ETF comprises about 1.5% of NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. NorthStar Asset Management LLC NJ owned 0.48% of iShares Morningstar Value ETF worth $4,763,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 77.6% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter worth $238,000. Proactive Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $356,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Value ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ILCV opened at $83.75 on Wednesday. iShares Morningstar Value ETF has a 1-year low of $71.04 and a 1-year high of $85.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.47.

iShares Morningstar Value ETF Profile

The iShares Morningstar Value ETF (ILCV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of value stocks, selected from the top 90% of the US market-cap spectrum. ILCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

