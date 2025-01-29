iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Williams & Novak LLC

Williams & Novak LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,198 shares during the period. Williams & Novak LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after buying an additional 2,764 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $309,000. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 3,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 589,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,358,000 after buying an additional 22,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 82,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SCZ stock opened at $62.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $58.79 and a one year high of $68.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.60.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $1.2268 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 17th.

Further Reading

