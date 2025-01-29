iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Position Reduced by Foster Group Inc.

Foster Group Inc. decreased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,156 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Foster Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Bfsg LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 116.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 423 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV opened at $91.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.87 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a one year low of $47.44 and a one year high of $55.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $90.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.30.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

