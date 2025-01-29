iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Acquired by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 155,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,893 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for about 1.1% of SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. SteelPeak Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $27,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. Columbus Macro LLC now owns 5,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Sheridan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Up 4.0 %

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $183.72 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $48.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $181.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $178.30.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.