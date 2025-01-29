iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC

Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $6,442,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MUB. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 37.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,855,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $744,716,000 after buying an additional 1,859,907 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 12,627,580 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,371,734,000 after purchasing an additional 723,492 shares in the last quarter. Balentine LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 373.8% during the 3rd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 885,803 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,225,000 after acquiring an additional 698,834 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,582,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $823,733,000 after acquiring an additional 585,598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $63,453,000.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $106.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $107.45. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $105.00 and a 52 week high of $108.81.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

