iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel LLC

Capital Investment Counsel LLC lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 609 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $412.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $405.80 and a 200-day moving average of $382.17. The company has a market capitalization of $109.13 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $310.51 and a 1-year high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

