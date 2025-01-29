iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) is Patton Fund Management Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Patton Fund Management Inc. trimmed its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 162,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,497 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF makes up 2.8% of Patton Fund Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Patton Fund Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $14,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,959,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 10,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 23,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 12,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $92.08 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $91.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.37. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $76.25 and a 1 year high of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

