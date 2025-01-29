iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Stake Lifted by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,266 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SOXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,244,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $286,979,000 after acquiring an additional 24,055 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 4,618 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 410,509.7% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 15,225,408 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,510,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,221,700 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $818,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,960,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $682,546,000 after buying an additional 950,000 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $213.50 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $192.87 and a fifty-two week high of $267.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $220.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $224.06. The company has a market cap of $13.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.3578 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

