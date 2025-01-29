iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Stock Holdings Lessened by Allen Capital Group LLC

Allen Capital Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITA. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,324,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $436,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $11,693,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 36.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 8,811 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 5.3 %

ITA stock opened at $155.96 on Wednesday. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The company has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.30.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

